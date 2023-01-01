Как описать семью на английском языке: 25 готовых примеров

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Для кого эта статья:

Ученики и студенты, изучающие английский язык на уровнях A1-C1

Преподаватели английского языка, ищущие материалы для занятий

Люди, желающие улучшить навыки рассказа о своей семье на английском языке Столкнулись с необходимостью рассказать о своей семье на английском? Это одна из самых распространенных тем на уроках иностранного языка, которая вызывает затруднения как у начинающих, так и у продвинутых учеников. Мы собрали 25 готовых примеров и шаблонов описания семьи — от простых предложений до развернутых историй с богатой лексикой. Больше не нужно ломать голову над тем, как правильно построить рассказ о родных на английском! Используйте наши образцы как основу, подставляйте свои детали, и отличная оценка (или успешное прохождение собеседования) вам гарантированы. 🏆

Как грамотно описать семью на английском языке

Описание семьи на английском языке — это не просто перечисление родственников. Грамотный рассказ включает несколько ключевых элементов, которые помогут создать полную картину вашей семейной жизни.

Прежде всего, стоит определиться с масштабом рассказа. Будете ли вы рассказывать только о ядре семьи (родители, дети) или включите также дальних родственников? Для школьных эссе обычно достаточно описания ближайшего окружения, но для более продвинутых уровней можно расширить повествование.

Структура классического описания семьи включает:

Общее представление состава семьи

Описание каждого члена семьи (возраст, внешность, характер, профессия)

Семейные традиции и особенности взаимоотношений

Заключение с выражением чувств к семье

Для начинающих важно придерживаться простых грамматических конструкций: Present Simple для описания постоянных характеристик и Present Continuous для текущих действий. С ростом уровня можно добавлять сложные времена и конструкции.

Екатерина Фёдорова, преподаватель английского языка с 15-летним стажем Помню случай с моей ученицей Соней, которая готовилась к международному экзамену. Ей нужно было описать свою семью, но вместо живого рассказа получался сухой перечень фактов. Мы изменили подход: начали с интересного семейного предания о прадедушке-изобретателе, затем плавно перешли к описанию остальных членов семьи через их хобби и достижения. Такой персонализированный подход с элементами истории превратил скучное описание в увлекательный рассказ, за который Соня получила высший балл. Ключ успеха — не просто рассказать КТО составляет вашу семью, но и КАКИЕ они люди.

При описании семьи избегайте шаблонных фраз вроде "My family is good" или "I love my family very much". Вместо этого используйте конкретные примеры: "Every Sunday, my father teaches me to play chess, which has become our special tradition" или "My mother's homemade apple pie brings our whole family together every holiday".

Еще одна частая ошибка — использование исключительно прямого порядка слов. Разнообразьте структуру предложений: "In our family, my grandmother is considered the wisest person" вместо "My grandmother is the wisest person in our family".

Базовая лексика для описания семейных отношений

Прежде чем приступить к составлению рассказа о семье, необходимо освоить основную лексику, которая поможет четко обозначить родственные связи и семейные роли. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Вот основные термины, описывающие ближайших родственников:

Русский термин Английский эквивалент Пример использования Мать/мама Mother/mom/mum My mother works as a doctor. Отец/папа Father/dad My father enjoys fishing on weekends. Родители Parents My parents have been married for 20 years. Сестра Sister I have an older sister named Kate. Брат Brother My younger brother is still in school. Бабушка Grandmother/grandma/granny My grandmother taught me how to knit. Дедушка Grandfather/grandpa/granddad My grandfather was a military officer. Тётя Aunt My aunt lives in Canada. Дядя Uncle My uncle is a talented musician. Двоюродный брат/сестра Cousin I have six cousins from different parts of the country.

Для описания более сложных семейных связей полезно знать следующие термины:

Stepmother/stepfather — мачеха/отчим

— мачеха/отчим Half-brother/half-sister — сводный брат/сестра (по одному из родителей)

— сводный брат/сестра (по одному из родителей) Stepsister/stepbrother — сводная сестра/брат (дети от предыдущих браков родителей)

— сводная сестра/брат (дети от предыдущих браков родителей) Mother-in-law/father-in-law — тёща или свекровь/тесть или свёкор

— тёща или свекровь/тесть или свёкор Sister-in-law/brother-in-law — невестка или золовка/зять или деверь

— невестка или золовка/зять или деверь Niece/nephew — племянница/племянник

— племянница/племянник Great-grandmother/great-grandfather — прабабушка/прадедушка

Полезные прилагательные для описания семейных отношений:

Close-knit — дружная, сплочённая (We are a close-knit family.)

— дружная, сплочённая (We are a close-knit family.) Extended — расширенная, включающая дальних родственников (I come from an extended family.)

— расширенная, включающая дальних родственников (I come from an extended family.) Nuclear — нуклеарная, только родители и дети (We are a typical nuclear family.)

— нуклеарная, только родители и дети (We are a typical nuclear family.) Blended — смешанная, образованная после повторного брака (We're part of a blended family since my parents remarried.)

— смешанная, образованная после повторного брака (We're part of a blended family since my parents remarried.) Supportive — поддерживающая (My supportive family helps me through difficult times.)

— поддерживающая (My supportive family helps me through difficult times.) Loving — любящая (I grew up in a loving family environment.)

— любящая (I grew up in a loving family environment.) Dysfunctional — неблагополучная (Unfortunately, he comes from a dysfunctional family.)

Глаголы для описания семейных взаимоотношений:

To raise — воспитывать (My grandparents raised me after my parents moved abroad.)

— воспитывать (My grandparents raised me after my parents moved abroad.) To get along with — ладить с кем-то (I get along well with my sister.)

— ладить с кем-то (I get along well with my sister.) To look after — заботиться (My older brother often looks after our youngest sibling.)

— заботиться (My older brother often looks after our youngest sibling.) To take after — быть похожим (I take after my father in terms of character.)

— быть похожим (I take after my father in terms of character.) To bond — устанавливать эмоциональную связь (We bond during our family game nights.)

10 коротких шаблонов для рассказа о семье

Ниже представлены компактные шаблоны, которые можно использовать для быстрого составления рассказа о семье. Они особенно полезны для начинающих изучать английский язык (уровни A1-A2) или когда нужно кратко представить свою семью. 🔤

Шаблон 1: Базовое представление

My name is [your name]. I have a [small/big] family. There are [number] people in my family: my [family members]. We live in [location].

Шаблон 2: С акцентом на профессии

I live with my parents and [siblings]. My father works as a [profession]. My mother is a [profession]. My [brother/sister] [studies at school/university/works as].

Шаблон 3: Описание внешности

My family consists of [number] people. My father is [age] years old. He is [tall/short] and has [hair color] hair. My mother is [description]. My [siblings] look like [parent].

Шаблон 4: Хобби и интересы

In my family, everyone has different hobbies. My father enjoys [hobby]. My mother likes to [activity]. I am interested in [your hobby], while my [sibling] prefers [their hobby].

Шаблон 5: Выходные и традиции

On weekends, my family usually [activity]. We love to [family activity] together. Our favorite family tradition is [tradition] during [time of year/holiday].

Шаблон 6: Описание домашних питомцев

Besides my parents and [siblings], we have a pet [animal] named [name]. [He/She] is [age] years old. We all love [him/her] very much, and [he/she] is like a family member to us.

Шаблон 7: Расширенная семья

My immediate family includes my parents and [siblings], but I also have [grandparents/aunts/uncles/cousins]. My grandparents live in [location], and we visit them [frequency].

Шаблон 8: Отношения в семье

I have a [adjective: close-knit/friendly/loving] family. We [activity: support each other/spend a lot of time together/share our problems]. I am especially close to my [family member].

Шаблон 9: Семейные праздники

The most important holiday for our family is [holiday]. We always [traditions]. My [family member] usually prepares [food/activity], while I help with [your responsibility].

Шаблон 10: Международная семья

My family has roots in different countries. My father is from [country], and my mother comes from [country]. At home, we speak [languages] and celebrate traditions from both cultures.

Михаил Петров, методист по английскому языку Однажды ко мне обратился взволнованный родитель, чей сын Дима (9 лет) получил задание рассказать о своей семье на английском. Ситуация осложнялась тем, что мальчик рос в нестандартной семье – с мамой и бабушкой, а об отце говорить не хотел. Я предложил использовать гибкий шаблон, где акцент делается не на стандартный состав семьи, а на отношения и традиции: "In my family, there are three of us: me, my mom, and my grandmother. We are very close and take care of each other. My mom works as a designer, and my grandmother is a retired teacher who helps me with homework." Этот подход позволил Диме уверенно выступить перед классом, сосредоточившись на позитивных аспектах своей семьи, а не на её отличиях от других.

15 расширенных примеров описания разных типов семей

Ниже представлены 15 подробных примеров описания семей различного состава и социального положения. Эти образцы помогут составить более детальный и персонализированный рассказ, подходящий для уровней от B1 до C1. 🏡

1. Традиционная нуклеарная семья My name is Alex, and I live in a typical nuclear family consisting of four people: my parents, my younger sister, and me. My father, Michael, is 45 years old and works as an IT specialist in a large corporation. He is responsible for all technical matters in our house and teaches me computer programming in his free time. My mother, Sarah, is 42; she's an elementary school teacher who is passionate about education. She has a warm personality and always finds time to help us with homework despite her busy schedule. My sister Emma is 12, six years younger than me. She's an energetic girl who loves dancing and has already won several competitions. We live in a cozy house in the suburbs, where we have a beautiful garden that my mother takes care of. Every Sunday, we have a family dinner where we discuss our week and make plans for the future. I think we're quite a traditional family with strong bonds between all members.

2. Большая многопоколенная семья I come from a large extended family where three generations live under one roof. There are eight of us in total: my grandparents, parents, two siblings, my uncle, and me. My grandfather, who is 75, is the head of our family. He used to be a civil engineer and still gives valuable advice on house repairs. My grandmother, 72, is an amazing cook who passes down traditional family recipes to my mother and aunt. My father works in finance, while my mother runs a small bakery business from home. My older brother is studying medicine at university, and my younger sister is still in high school. My uncle, my father's younger brother, also lives with us after returning from working abroad. Living in such a large family has its challenges, but I value the constant support and diverse perspectives we share. Our home is always full of conversations, laughter, and occasionally heated debates during family gatherings.

3. Семья с одним родителем I live with my mother in a small but comfortable apartment in the city center. It's been just the two of us since I was five, when my parents divorced. My mother, Helen, is 38 and works as a marketing manager. She somehow manages to balance her demanding career with being an incredibly attentive parent. Despite working long hours, she always finds time to help me with school projects and attend my soccer matches. We have a very close relationship and often joke that we're not just mother and son but best friends too. Every Friday, we have our special tradition of ordering pizza and watching movies together. I see my father once a month when he visits from another city; he's remarried and has a toddler now. Though our family is smaller than most of my friends', I never feel like I'm missing out on anything because my mom puts so much effort into making our home loving and complete.

4. Смешанная семья после повторного брака Five years ago, our family dynamic changed completely when my mother remarried. Now, we're what people call a blended family. There are six of us altogether: my mother and stepfather, my two biological siblings, and my two stepsiblings. Initially, adapting to this new reality was challenging for everyone, especially sharing space and establishing new routines. My stepfather, Robert, is a kind-hearted architect who made genuine efforts to connect with us through shared activities rather than trying to replace our biological father, whom we still see regularly. My stepsister Jessica is the same age as me, which created some rivalry at first, but now we've become close friends and even chose the same university major. My younger stepbrother is still adjusting but gets along well with my biological brother as they share an interest in video games. We celebrate twice as many family traditions now, incorporating customs from both original families. Though it took time, we've developed into a cohesive unit that supports each member through life's challenges while respecting our different backgrounds.

5. Международная/межкультурная семья My family represents a true cultural melting pot. My father is Italian, and my mother is Japanese – they met while studying in London, where I was born. We speak three languages at home: English as our common language, Italian when communicating with my paternal relatives, and Japanese when visiting my maternal grandparents. Our dining table reflects this diversity with pasta dishes often served alongside sushi or miso soup. My parents have deliberately maintained traditions from both cultures: we celebrate Christmas the Italian way with a big feast on December 24th, and we also observe Japanese New Year with traditional foods and customs. Growing up in this bicultural environment has given me and my younger brother a unique perspective on life. We've learned to navigate between different cultural expectations and communication styles. Though explaining our family traditions at school sometimes felt complicated, I now appreciate the rich heritage and global mindset that comes with being part of an international family.

6. Семья с приемными детьми Our family journey is somewhat different from others. My parents, after having me, their biological son, decided to adopt two more children. My sister Sophia joined our family from Russia when she was three, and two years later, my brother Daniel came from Ethiopia when he was just a baby. My parents have always been open about our family's formation, creating special "family day" celebrations to mark when each of us officially became part of the family. Growing up in a multiracial adoptive family has taught us that family bonds are formed through love and shared experiences rather than blood relations. My mother works as a social worker, inspired by her experience with the adoption system, while my father is a high school teacher. We've faced our share of curious questions and sometimes insensitive comments from outsiders, but within our home, we've never felt anything but completely connected to each other. My parents have made special efforts to honor my siblings' birth cultures through food, language learning, and cultural celebrations, giving us all a broader understanding of the world.

7. Семья военнослужащего Being part of a military family means our life is characterized by constant change. My father serves as a colonel in the army, which has led us to move seven times in my 16 years of life. We've lived in four different countries and numerous cities, never staying in one place for more than three years. My mother gave up her career as a nurse to support our family through these transitions, though she occasionally works part-time when we're settled somewhere for longer periods. My younger brother and I have become experts at being "the new kids" in school and adapting to different educational systems. The frequent relocations have been challenging, especially leaving friends behind, but they've also given us unique opportunities to experience different cultures and develop resilience. When my father deploys for missions, which happens every couple of years, our family dynamics shift temporarily, with my mother taking on all responsibilities and us staying connected through video calls. Despite the distance and challenges, these experiences have forged an exceptionally tight bond between us four, as we've learned that home isn't a specific place but wherever we're together as a family.

8. Семья с домашним обучением Education plays a central role in our family life since my parents decided to homeschool all three of their children. My father, who has a background in engineering, handles our math and science education, while my mother, a former literature teacher, covers humanities and arts. Our home is essentially a learning center with dedicated spaces for different subjects, including a small science lab in the garage and an art studio in the converted attic. The flexible schedule allows us to pursue our individual interests deeply – my older sister focuses on classical music and plays three instruments, I'm passionate about astronomy and computer programming, while my younger brother is developing remarkable skills in visual arts. Unlike the common misconception about homeschooled children, we're well-socialized through community sports teams, co-op classes with other homeschooling families, and various volunteering activities. Our education extends beyond traditional subjects as we learn practical life skills like cooking, home maintenance, and financial literacy. Family travels are incorporated into our curriculum as educational opportunities, with extensive preparation before visiting historical sites or natural wonders.

9. Семья предпринимателей Our family business has shaped not just our livelihood but our entire family dynamic. My parents started a small bakery twenty years ago, which has since grown into a chain of five establishments across the region. From a young age, my brother and I were involved in the family enterprise – first just observing, then helping with simple tasks on weekends, and now taking on significant responsibilities during school breaks. The dining table conversations inevitably turn to business matters: new recipes to try, customer feedback, or expansion plans. My mother oversees product development and quality control, creating signature desserts that have become local favorites, while my father handles the financial and operational aspects. Growing up in this environment has instilled in us a strong work ethic and entrepreneurial mindset. Though the business demands much of my parents' time and energy, especially during holiday seasons, they've always prioritized being present for important moments in our lives. The bakery has become a source of pride for all of us, and both my brother and I plan to bring our own education and perspectives to help expand the family business after completing our university degrees.

10. Семья с ребенком с особыми потребностями Our family dynamics are uniquely shaped by my younger brother David, who has autism spectrum disorder. He was diagnosed when he was three, and since then, our family life has adapted to support his development while meeting everyone's needs. My parents have become tremendous advocates for inclusive education and appropriate support services, often sharing their knowledge with other families in similar situations. My mother reduced her working hours as an accountant to coordinate David's therapy appointments and educational planning, while my father continues his full-time job as a software developer but handles many household responsibilities in the evenings. As David's older sister, I've developed patience and understanding beyond my years, learning to communicate effectively with someone who sees the world differently. We've adjusted family outings and vacations to accommodate David's sensory sensitivities, often researching autism-friendly destinations and activities. Though there are challenging days, David's unique perspective and genuine approach to life have enriched our family in countless ways. His passionate interest in trains has even inspired family train trips that we might never have taken otherwise. Our home emphasizes celebrating small victories and creating structure while allowing everyone room for individual growth.

11. Спортивная семья Athletics forms the cornerstone of our family identity. Both my parents were competitive swimmers in college, where they met, and they've passed their passion for sports on to me and my siblings. My father now coaches the local high school swim team, while my mother works as a physical therapist specializing in sports injuries. Our weekly schedule revolves around various sporting commitments: my older brother plays baseball at the state level, I'm on the national junior swimming team, and my younger sister is showing promising talent in gymnastics. Our basement has been converted into a home gym with training equipment, and family vacations are often planned around competitions or outdoor adventures like hiking, kayaking, or skiing. The refrigerator is always stocked with nutritious foods to fuel our active lifestyles, and meal planning is taken as seriously as training schedules. Beyond the physical benefits, sports have taught us valuable life lessons about discipline, perseverance, and gracefully handling both victory and defeat. Though our competitive activities keep us busy and sometimes pull us in different directions, we make time to support each other at important events and celebrate each person's athletic achievements.

12. Семья ученых/академиков Intellectual curiosity permeates every aspect of our household. My parents are both university professors – my father in theoretical physics and my mother in comparative literature – creating an environment where learning is valued above all else. Dinner conversations range from analyzing recent scientific breakthroughs to discussing the symbolism in classic novels, often with friendly debates that extend long after the dishes are cleared. Our home library contains thousands of books on diverse subjects, and we subscribe to numerous academic journals and educational publications. From an early age, my sister and I were encouraged to question, research, and form our own opinions rather than accepting information at face value. Family outings typically involve museums, scientific exhibitions, or literary festivals rather than amusement parks. My parents have always emphasized that academic achievement should stem from genuine interest rather than external pressure, allowing us to develop our own intellectual paths. This environment has shaped me into a person who values critical thinking and lifelong learning. Though the academic focus might seem intense to outsiders, our home is filled with humor and warmth, as my parents believe that intellectual growth flourishes best in a supportive atmosphere.

13. Творческая семья Creativity flows through every corner of our home. My mother is a professional violinist with the city orchestra, my father is a freelance graphic designer, and artistic expression is encouraged in all its forms. Our living room features a piano, several string instruments, and an easel that's always set up for spontaneous artistic inspiration. Family evenings often transform into informal concerts or collaborative art projects rather than television watching. My younger brother is developing remarkable talent as a cellist, while I've gravitated toward creative writing and digital art. Our house itself is a canvas for creativity, with walls painted in vibrant colors and decorated with family artwork and musical motifs. Rather than purchasing commercial decorations, we create our own for holidays and celebrations, turning these preparations into cherished family activities. Through my parents' example, we've learned that creative pursuits require dedication and regular practice, not just fleeting inspiration. Though the artistic path comes with financial uncertainty at times, my parents have shown us that following one's creative passion brings a fulfillment that transcends material concerns. Our home may be more chaotic and less conventional than others, with impromptu jam sessions at unexpected hours, but it's filled with beauty, expression, and the freedom to explore artistic boundaries.

14. Семья, живущая за городом Five years ago, my parents made the bold decision to leave their corporate jobs in the city and move our family to a small farm in the countryside. This transition has transformed not just our location but our entire lifestyle and family dynamic. Our 10-acre property includes vegetable gardens, fruit orchards, and space for the chickens and goats that provide us with fresh eggs and milk. My father, who previously worked in financial consulting, now manages our small-scale organic farming operation, selling produce at the local farmers' market. My mother combines her teaching background with her passion for sustainability by running educational workshops on our farm for school groups and families. My siblings and I have specific responsibilities that change seasonally – from planting in spring to harvesting in fall – which have taught us valuable skills and a connection to where our food comes from. The rhythm of farm life means early mornings and physically demanding work, but also flexibility to pursue our own interests during different seasons. Without the constant technological distractions of urban life, we spend more time in direct interaction with each other, often working together on projects or playing board games in the evening by the woodstove. Though we occasionally miss the conveniences and cultural opportunities of the city, the fresh air, starry skies, and satisfaction of living more self-sufficiently have given us a quality of life that we wouldn't trade.

15. Семья, часто путешествующая Travel isn't just a vacation activity for our family – it's a central part of our lifestyle and educational philosophy. My parents, both former tour guides who now work remotely as travel writers and photographers, believe that global exploration provides invaluable learning experiences. By age 16, I've visited 27 countries across six continents, experiencing everything from the Northern Lights in Iceland to wildlife safaris in Tanzania. My younger sister, though only 12, can navigate international airports with confidence and adapt to new environments with remarkable ease. Our education combines traditional schooling with intensive travel periods, during which we complete specialized projects related to the regions we're visiting. My parents ensure that our travels go beyond tourist attractions; we stay in local neighborhoods, learn key phrases in the regional language, and connect with local families when possible. These experiences have made both my sister and me more adaptable, culturally sensitive, and globally minded than our peers. Our home, though modest in size, is filled with artifacts and photographs from our journeys, each with a story attached. While frequent travel means less stability in terms of consistent friendships, we've developed a tight family bond through shared adventures and challenges overcome together in unfamiliar settings. Our family motto has become "The world is our classroom," reflecting the educational value we find in exploring diverse cultures and environments.

Полезные фразы и речевые конструкции для уровней A1-C1

Чтобы сделать описание семьи более выразительным и соответствующим вашему уровню владения английским языком, используйте подходящие речевые конструкции. Ниже приведены фразы, сгруппированные по уровням сложности согласно Общеевропейской системе оценки знания языков (CEFR). 📝

Уровень Описание уровня Полезные фразы и конструкции A1<br>(Начальный) Базовые предложения, простые грамматические структуры – I have a [large/small] family.<br>- This is my father/mother.<br>- I have [number] brothers/sisters.<br>- My mother is [age] years old.<br>- We live in [place].<br>- My father works as a [job].<br>- I love my family. A2<br>(Элементарный) Простые связные тексты, описание повседневных ситуаций – There are [number] people in my family.<br>- My parents have been married for [number] years.<br>- My brother/sister studies at [school/university].<br>- My grandparents live near us.<br>- On weekends, we usually [activity].<br>- My mother likes cooking, and my father enjoys gardening.<br>- We celebrate holidays together. B1<br>(Средний) Связные тексты на знакомые темы, выражение мнений и планов – I come from a fairly typical/unusual family where...<br>- My relationship with my siblings is quite close/complicated.<br>- My parents met when they were studying at university.<br>- Unlike my sister, I take after my father in terms of personality.<br>- We share many interests, such as...<br>- Family traditions play an important role in our lives.<br>- What I value most about my family is... B2<br>(Средне-продвинутый) Четкие, подробные тексты на различные темы, аргументация позиций – Having grown up in a [type] family, I've developed a strong sense of...<br>- Despite our occasional disagreements, we maintain a supportive atmosphere.<br>- My parents have always encouraged us to pursue our interests while emphasizing the importance of education.<br>- The dynamics in our family shifted considerably when...<br>- We've managed to preserve several traditions that have been passed down through generations.<br>- What distinguishes our family from others is our approach to... C1<br>(Продвинутый) Сложные тексты, выражение идей бегло и спонтанно, использование языка гибко и эффективно – The intricate dynamics of our family relationships have shaped my perspective on conflict resolution and emotional intelligence.<br>- Having navigated the complexities of a multicultural household, I've developed an acute sensitivity to cultural nuances and communication styles.<br>- The values instilled in me through our family's emphasis on [value] have profoundly influenced my approach to ethical dilemmas.<br>- Our family narrative has been characterized by resilience in the face of [challenges], fostering a collective identity built on overcoming adversity.<br>- The unconventional parenting philosophy my parents embraced, which prioritized [principle] over conventional approaches, has equipped me with...

Дополнительные выражения для описания семейных отношений:

To bear a striking resemblance to — быть очень похожим на кого-то (C1)

— быть очень похожим на кого-то (C1) To be at loggerheads — постоянно спорить, конфликтовать (C1)

— постоянно спорить, конфликтовать (C1) The apple doesn't fall far from the tree — яблоко от яблони недалеко падает (B2)

— яблоко от яблони недалеко падает (B2) To be thick as thieves — быть очень близкими (водой не разлить) (B2)

— быть очень близкими (водой не разлить) (B2) To see eye to eye — полностью соглашаться друг с другом (B1)

— полностью соглашаться друг с другом (B1) To look up to someone — уважать, брать пример с кого-то (B1)

— уважать, брать пример с кого-то (B1) To be close to someone — быть близким с кем-то (A2)

— быть близким с кем-то (A2) To spend time together — проводить время вместе (A1)

Полезные связующие выражения для плавного повествования:

When it comes to... — Что касается... (B1)

— Что касается... (B1) In terms of... — С точки зрения... (B1)

— С точки зрения... (B1) Not only..., but also... — Не только..., но и... (B1)

— Не только..., но и... (B1) On the one hand..., on the other hand... — С одной стороны..., с другой стороны... (B2)

— С одной стороны..., с другой стороны... (B2) Despite/In spite of... — Несмотря на... (B1)

— Несмотря на... (B1) As a result/Consequently... — В результате/Следовательно... (B2)

— В результате/Следовательно... (B2) Furthermore/Moreover... — Более того/Кроме того... (C1)